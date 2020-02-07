Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

La estremecedora Joker encabeza la lista de películas nominadas a los premios Oscar.

Por: EFE 11:19 AM / 07/02/2020

La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominados:





- Mejor película:



"Ford v Ferrari".



"The Irishman".



"Jojo Rabbit".



"Joker".



"Little Women".



"Marriage Story".



"1917".



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood".



"Parasite".



- Mejor actriz:



Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet").



Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story").



Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women").



Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").



Renée Zellweger ("Judy").





- Mejor actor:



Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria").



Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker").



Adam Driver ("Marriage Story").



Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").



Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

"Joker"

- Mejor actriz de reparto:



Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell").



Laura Dern ("Marriage Story").



Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit").



Florence Pugh ("Little Women").



Margot Robbie ("Bombshell").



- Mejor actor de reparto:



Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood").



Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes").



Al Pacino ("The Irishman").



Joe Pesci ("The Irishman").



Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").

- Mejor dirección:



Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman").



Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").



Todd Phillips ("Joker").



Sam Mendes ("1917").



Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite").

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"





- Mejor guion original:



"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson).



"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach).



"1917" (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino).



"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).

- Mejor guion adaptado:



"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian).



"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi).



"Joker" (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).



"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig).



"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten).





- Mejor película de animación:



"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", de Dean DeBlois.



"I Lost My Body", de Jérémy Clapin.



"Klaus", de Sergio Pablos.



"Missing Link", de Chris Butler.



"Toy Story 4", de Josh Cooley.







"The Irishman"





- Mejor película internacional:



"Corpus Christi", de Jan Komasa (Polonia).



"Honeyland", de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).



"Les Misérables", de Ladj Ly (Francia).



"Dolor y gloria", de Pedro Almodóvar (España).



"Parasite", de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).

- Mejor montaje:



"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).



"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker).



"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles).



"Joker" (Jeff Groth).



"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang).



- Mejor fotografía:



"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto).



"Joker" (Lawrence Sher).



"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke).



"1917" (Roger Deakins).



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson).

- Mejor diseño de vestuario:



"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).



"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo).



"Joker" (Mark Bridges).



"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran).



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips).

"Marriage Story"

- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:



"Bombshell" (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).



"Joker" (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).



"Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead).



"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).



"1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).



- Mejor banda sonora:



"Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir).



"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat).



"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman).



"1917" (Thomas Newman).



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams).

- Mejor canción original:



"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4").



"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman").



"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough").



"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2").



"Stand Up" ("Harriet").

- Mejor diseño de producción:



"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).



"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).



"1917" (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).



"Parasite" (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).

"Jojo Rabbit"





- Mejor mezcla de sonido:



"Ad Astra" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).



"Ford v Ferrari" (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).



"Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).



"1917" (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).



"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).

- Mejor edición de sonido:



"Ford v Ferrari" (Donald Sylvester).



"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray).



"1917" (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).



"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman).



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Matthew Wood y David Acord).



- Mejores efectos visuales:



"Avengers Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).



"The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).



"1917" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).



"The Lion King" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).



"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).





“Ford vs Ferrari”

- Mejor documental:



"The Edge of Democracy", de Petra Costa.



"American Factory", de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.



"The Cave", de Feras Fayyad.



"For Sama", de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.



"Honeyland", de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.

- Mejor cortometraje documental:



"In the Absence".



"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)".



"Life Overtakes Me".



"St. Louis Superman".



"Walk Run Cha-Cha".

"Joker"







- Mejor cortometraje de animación:



"Dcera (Daughter)".



"Hair Love".



"Kitbull".



"Memorable".



"Sister".



- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:



"Brotherhood".



"Nefta Football Club".



"The Neighbors' Window".



"Saria".



"A Sister".