Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

La estremecedora Joker encabeza la lista de películas nominadas a los premios Oscar.
La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
- Mejor película:
"Ford v Ferrari".
"The Irishman".
"Jojo Rabbit".
"Joker".
"Little Women".
"Marriage Story".
"1917".
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood".
"Parasite".
- Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet").
Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story").
Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women").
Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").
Renée Zellweger ("Judy").
- Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y gloria").
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker").
Adam Driver ("Marriage Story").
Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").
Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").
- Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell").
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story").
Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit").
Florence Pugh ("Little Women").
Margot Robbie ("Bombshell").
- Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood").
Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes").
Al Pacino ("The Irishman").
Joe Pesci ("The Irishman").
Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").
- Mejor dirección:
Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman").
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood").
Todd Phillips ("Joker").
Sam Mendes ("1917").
Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite").
- Mejor guion original:
"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson).
"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach).
"1917" (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino).
"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).
- Mejor guion adaptado:
"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian).
"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi).
"Joker" (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).
"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig).
"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten).
- Mejor película de animación:
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", de Dean DeBlois.
"I Lost My Body", de Jérémy Clapin.
"Klaus", de Sergio Pablos.
"Missing Link", de Chris Butler.
"Toy Story 4", de Josh Cooley.
- Mejor película internacional:
"Corpus Christi", de Jan Komasa (Polonia).
"Honeyland", de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).
"Les Misérables", de Ladj Ly (Francia).
"Dolor y gloria", de Pedro Almodóvar (España).
"Parasite", de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).
- Mejor montaje:
"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).
"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker).
"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles).
"Joker" (Jeff Groth).
"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang).
- Mejor fotografía:
"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto).
"Joker" (Lawrence Sher).
"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke).
"1917" (Roger Deakins).
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson).
- Mejor diseño de vestuario:
"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).
"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo).
"Joker" (Mark Bridges).
"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran).
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips).
- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
"Bombshell" (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).
"Joker" (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).
"Judy" (Jeremy Woodhead).
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).
"1917" (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).
- Mejor banda sonora:
"Joker" (Hildur Guðnadóttir).
"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat).
"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman).
"1917" (Thomas Newman).
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams).
- Mejor canción original:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4").
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" ("Rocketman").
"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough").
"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2").
"Stand Up" ("Harriet").
- Mejor diseño de producción:
"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).
"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).
"1917" (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).
"Parasite" (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).
- Mejor mezcla de sonido:
"Ad Astra" (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).
"Ford v Ferrari" (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).
"Joker" (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).
"1917" (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).
- Mejor edición de sonido:
"Ford v Ferrari" (Donald Sylvester).
"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray).
"1917" (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).
"Once upon a Time... in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman).
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Matthew Wood y David Acord).
- Mejores efectos visuales:
"Avengers Endgame" (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).
"The Irishman" (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).
"1917" (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).
"The Lion King" (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).
- Mejor documental:
"The Edge of Democracy", de Petra Costa.
"American Factory", de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.
"The Cave", de Feras Fayyad.
"For Sama", de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.
"Honeyland", de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.
- Mejor cortometraje documental:
"In the Absence".
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)".
"Life Overtakes Me".
"St. Louis Superman".
"Walk Run Cha-Cha".
- Mejor cortometraje de animación:
"Dcera (Daughter)".
"Hair Love".
"Kitbull".
"Memorable".
"Sister".
- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
"Brotherhood".
"Nefta Football Club".
"The Neighbors' Window".
"Saria".
"A Sister".