Actualizado hace 10 minutos

Deportes
10:23 AM / 07/11/2019
El croata Marin Cilic, baja para la Copa Davis por lesión
AFP
Agencias

El croata Marin Cilic, número 39 mundial, que sufre una lesión en una rodilla, anunció este jueves 7 de noviembre en sus redes sociales que será baja para la Copa Davis, que se disputará en su nueva fórmula del 18 al 24 de noviembre en Madrid.

Croacia, actual campeona, se verá de esta forma privada del pilar de su equipo, para enfrentar en el Grupo B a la España de Rafael Nadal y a Rusia.

Cilic, de 31 años, eliminado a finales de octubre en la segunda ronda del Masters 1000 de París por el suizo Stan Wawrinka, hizo saber en su Instagram que debía someterse "a alguna intervenciones pequeñas" para curar su rodilla.

"No podré participar en la Copa Davis este mes", escribe, precisando que estará "lejos de las pistas de tenis por un largo período", pero que espera volver al circuito en su inicio en 2020.

Según el diario croata Sportske Novosti, el equipo estará compuesto por Borna Coric, Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig y Nikola Mektic, y estará completado por el veterano Ivo Karlovic, de 40 años.

