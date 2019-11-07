El croata Marin Cilic, baja para la Copa Davis por lesión

Actualizado hace 10 minutos
El croata Marin Cilic, número 39 mundial, que sufre una lesión en una rodilla, anunció este jueves 7 de noviembre en sus redes sociales que será baja para la Copa Davis, que se disputará en su nueva fórmula del 18 al 24 de noviembre en Madrid.
Croacia, actual campeona, se verá de esta forma privada del pilar de su equipo, para enfrentar en el Grupo B a la España de Rafael Nadal y a Rusia.
Cilic, de 31 años, eliminado a finales de octubre en la segunda ronda del Masters 1000 de París por el suizo Stan Wawrinka, hizo saber en su Instagram que debía someterse "a alguna intervenciones pequeñas" para curar su rodilla.
With the 2019 season finished, I wanted to share an update with you all. The last year and a half has been a real struggle mentally and physically for me. Even with all the preventive work and rehab my team and I did, my recurring knee injury has continued to give me problems, and as the season progressed it was becoming more evident that surgery was inevitable. I recently did an ultrasound and luckily the results were better than expected��������. The rehab work was successful enough that surgery is not necessary at this stage, however, I will need to undergo a few minor interventions which will keep me off the tennis court for a longer period and unfortunately means I will not be able to compete at the Davis Cup this month ��. I am extremely disappointed by this, but I believe in my teammates and will be their most devoted fan ����. In the meantime, I will dedicate myself to getting back to form so that I can enter the 2020 season healthier, more prepared, and more motivated than ever. Thank you all for your constant support and I look forward to seeing you back on tour in 2020. ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #teamCilic #iznadsvihhrvatska
"No podré participar en la Copa Davis este mes", escribe, precisando que estará "lejos de las pistas de tenis por un largo período", pero que espera volver al circuito en su inicio en 2020.
Según el diario croata Sportske Novosti, el equipo estará compuesto por Borna Coric, Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig y Nikola Mektic, y estará completado por el veterano Ivo Karlovic, de 40 años.